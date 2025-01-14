Menu

Politics

Kingston’s State of the City highlights health care, housing, trade issues

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 2:31 pm
1 min read
Kingston’s State of the City address tackled healthcare, housing, and trade challenges. Leaders shared plans for collaboration and optimism for solutions. View image in full screen
Kingston’s State of the City address tackled healthcare, housing, and trade challenges. Leaders shared plans for collaboration and optimism for solutions. Global News
Health care, housing, and international trade were key topics at the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City address on Tuesday morning.

The event provided local businesses with updates from municipal, provincial and federal leaders on pressing issues facing the region.

Mayor Bryan Paterson announced a $3 million municipal investment aimed at addressing the family doctor shortage. “We’ve set aside $3 million of municipal tax dollars to invest in this issue,” Paterson said, while noting that primary responsibility for health care lies with the province.

Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of attracting more individuals to family medicine.

“One of the things we need to do is make it more attractive for people to go into family medicine,” Hsu said.

Housing affordability and rising rents also featured prominently in the discussion. Paterson cited progress on housing development, noting that the city issued more than 1,200 building permits last year.

Hsu added that provincial funding for water infrastructure supports housing growth, while Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen underscored the federal government’s commitment to being “part of the solution” on affordable housing.

On the international front, Gerretsen addressed concerns about proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports. “The Canadian government knows how to deal with that,” he said, referencing a previous successful pushback against similar tariffs five years ago.

The address highlighted the need for continued collaboration among all levels of government to address these challenges and ensure Kingston’s growth and prosperity.

