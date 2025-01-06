Winnipeg man facing charge after allegedly taking pictures of girl in change room

See more sharing options

A 26-year-old man is facing a voyeurism charge after allegedly taking pictures of a young girl in a changing stall.

Winnipeg Police Service got the call late Saturday afternoon from a fitness facility in the Grant Park area.

They say the victim, a 10-year-old girl was in a private stall, when the suspect used his cell phone to secretly take pictures of her.

He was spotted by the girl’s father, who called police.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

He was later released from custody on the condition that he not contact kids under 16 years old.