Crime

Winnipeg man facing charge after allegedly taking pictures of girl in change room

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 10:41 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. Global News / File
A 26-year-old man is facing a voyeurism charge after allegedly taking pictures of a young girl in a changing stall.

Winnipeg Police Service got the call late Saturday afternoon from a fitness facility in the Grant Park area.

They say the victim, a 10-year-old girl was in a private stall, when the suspect used his cell phone to secretly take pictures of her.

He was spotted by the girl’s father, who called police.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

He was later released from custody on the condition that he not contact kids under 16 years old.

