Two more charged in brazen killing of daughter-in-law of late Montreal Mafia boss

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say two more people have been arrested in the brazen daytime killing of a 39-year-old woman in front of her beauty salon in May 2023.

Claudia Iacono, 39, was the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a reputed mob boss who was killed in 2013 in Acapulco, Mexico, after being deported from Canada. Iacono was married to one of his sons.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kalial Nesfield, 28, was charged today with first-degree murder while Shaniqwa Parris, 31, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Iacono.

Both will return to court at a later date, police said.

Police arrived at a parking lot outside the salon Iacono owned in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges district on May 16, 2023, to find the victim in a vehicle that had collided with a building and was still running. She had been shot dead, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people have already been charged in the homicide. Joel Richard Clarke was charged in June 2023 with first-degree murder. Tyranne Andre Greenidge was also charged with first-degree murder in August 2023. Both were arrested in the Toronto area.