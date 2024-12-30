Watchdog investigates after man arrested for urinating on RCMP station is hurt

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a man was arrested for urinating on an RCMP station then found to have sustained an injury.

The Independent Investigations Office says police had been called to help discharge the man from Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver on Saturday night.

The IIO says in a news release the man was then seen urinating on the North Vancouver RCMP detachment, across the street from the hospital.

It says the man was arrested and taken back to the nearby hospital where he was found to have been hurt.

The IIO says it has launched an investigation to confirm if the victim’s injury meets the standard of serious harm defined by the Police Act.

It says it’s seeking witnesses to the arrest and will look into whether police actions were “necessary, reasonable, and proportionate.”