Watchdog investigates after man arrested for urinating on RCMP station is hurt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2024 8:38 pm
1 min read
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. View image in full screen
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. Global News
British Columbia’s police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a man was arrested for urinating on an RCMP station then found to have sustained an injury.

The Independent Investigations Office says police had been called to help discharge the man from Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver on Saturday night.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

The IIO says in a news release the man was then seen urinating on the North Vancouver RCMP detachment, across the street from the hospital.

It says the man was arrested and taken back to the nearby hospital where he was found to have been hurt.

The IIO says it has launched an investigation to confirm if the victim’s injury meets the standard of serious harm defined by the Police Act.

It says it’s seeking witnesses to the arrest and will look into whether police actions were “necessary, reasonable, and proportionate.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

