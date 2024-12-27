Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. pet food sold in B.C. recalled over bird flu infection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2024 11:48 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about the Bird Flu crisis'
What Canadians need to know about the Bird Flu crisis
RELATED: What Canadians need to know about the Bird Flu crisis – Dec 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A pet food company in Oregon sent out a voluntary recall after a house cat died from eating its products, which tested positive for bird flu, and the company says the same contaminated batch was sold in British Columbia.

Northwest Naturals in Portland, Oregon, says in a statement that it is recalling one batch of its two-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

The company says the same product was sold in several states including California, Colorado, Washington and B.C. in Canada.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture says in a warning issued on Thursday that tests confirm that a house cat in Washington County was infected with H5N1 and died after consuming the raw frozen pet food sold by Northwest Naturals.

Click to play video: 'B.C. bird flu case remains a mystery'
B.C. bird flu case remains a mystery

The test results have triggered a nationwide voluntary recall with the company alerting consumers to check their products.

Story continues below advertisement

The recall applies to products packaged in two-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates between May 21, 2026, and June 23, 2026.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Northwest Naturals says customers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately throw away the product.

Dr. Ryan Scholz, a state veterinarian with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, says in a statement that they are confident that this cat contracted bird flu by eating Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food, especially since this cat was “strictly an indoor cat,” which could not be exposed to the virus in its living environment.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture says to date, no human cases of bird flu have been linked to the incident.

It also says this case reminds pet owners that feeding raw meat to pets can lead to severe illness and these harmful pathogens, including H5N1, can be destroyed when meat is thoroughly cooked.

Health Canada hasn’t officially recalled the products and it has not yet responded to media requests.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices