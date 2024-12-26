Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash in Mission, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Lougheed Highway in Mission, B.C. on Dec. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Lougheed Highway in Mission, B.C. on Dec. 26, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mounties say officers are investigating a crash that happened on Boxing Day in Mission, B.C. after a woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Mission RCMP says in a statement sent out on Thursday afternoon that the collision took place before noon, and shut down Lougheed Highway between Nelson Street and Oliver Street in both directions.

Police say early indications suggest that one vehicle hydroplaned and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP say their team is investigating the crash.

Click to play video: 'Christmas Day apartment fire displaces 99 people in Prince Rupert'
Christmas Day apartment fire displaces 99 people in Prince Rupert
Trending Now

The highway closure will remain in place until early Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a detour will be available to drivers along Silverdale Avenue and they will provide more updates later in the day.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices