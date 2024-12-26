Woman airlifted to hospital after car crash in Mission, B.C.

Mounties say officers are investigating a crash that happened on Boxing Day in Mission, B.C. after a woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Mission RCMP says in a statement sent out on Thursday afternoon that the collision took place before noon, and shut down Lougheed Highway between Nelson Street and Oliver Street in both directions.
Police say early indications suggest that one vehicle hydroplaned and struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane.
The RCMP say their team is investigating the crash.
The highway closure will remain in place until early Thursday evening.
Police say a detour will be available to drivers along Silverdale Avenue and they will provide more updates later in the day.
