GoFundMe names Guelph among top generous Canadian communities in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

GoFundMe has ranked Guelph among the top generous Canadian communities in 2024.

Ed Video Media arts centre, an artist-run charitable organization in the Royal City, raised just over $20,000 in January to secure donations and help young, aspiring artists.

Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor, executive director said the site is very user-friendly.

“It’s really easy to actually just share the site, so I think that’s been an amazing way to reach out to the community and supporters and beyond,” Bortolon-Vettor said.

GoFundMe recorded more than 7,300 donors in the Royal City in 2024. The Royal City came in 11th on the annual list.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement from the website, it said with a population of close to 144,000 residents, Guelph has a per -capita donor rate of 5.14 per cent. GoFundMe added that in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, communities have shown extraordinary resilience and kindness, as the website raised $280 million in Canada for people, causes and organizations worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

The local media centre has been in the city for nearly 50 years. EdVideo’s campaign in January helped rank Guelph among GoFundMe’s top 20 most generous Canadian communities in 2024.

Bortolon-Vettor said they’re so grateful for the community’s help and contributions through the site. Essentially, they have everything you need to make a movie.

“We host exhibitions for both local and regional artists. We provide workshops and educational programming, anything from how to use a camera to editing your first short film, ” she said.

Heading into 2025, Bortolon-Vettor said Ed Video has set up a new campaign on the site. The initiative is a part of an ongoing mission to help young artists share their stories.

She said they’ve raised $1,250 for the new campaign so far with a financial goal of $20,000.

“It’s really to help support the future of Ed Video,” she said.

The funds will go towards supporting young artists, plus equipment rentals, exhibition space and educational programs and workshops.