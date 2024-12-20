Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Appeal Court upholds thumbs-up emoji verdict in grain contract dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Court of King's Bench in Regina is shown on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Saskatchewan's highest court has given a thumbs-down to an appeal in a legal case involving the use of an emoji. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.
Court of King's Bench in Regina is shown on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Saskatchewan's highest court has given a thumbs-down to an appeal in a legal case involving the use of an emoji. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan’s highest court has given a thumbs-down to an appeal in a legal case involving the use of an emoji.

The Court of Appeal of Saskatchewan has upheld a verdict that found a thumbs-up emoji met signature requirements and was a legally binding agreement between a farmer and a grain buyer.

The decision says the Court of King’s Bench judge didn’t make a mistake when he found the emoji sent over a text message showed agreement with the grain contract.

In March 2021, the grain buyer with South West Terminal sent a text of the contract to the farmer for a delivery of flax, and the farmer responded with a thumbs-up emoji but no accompanying text.

The farmer didn’t deliver the product, and the company took him to court for breaching the contract.

The farmer was ordered to pay more than $82,000 plus interest and court costs.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

