Saskatchewan Appeal Court upholds thumbs-up emoji verdict in grain contract dispute

Saskatchewan’s highest court has given a thumbs-down to an appeal in a legal case involving the use of an emoji.
The Court of Appeal of Saskatchewan has upheld a verdict that found a thumbs-up emoji met signature requirements and was a legally binding agreement between a farmer and a grain buyer.
The decision says the Court of King’s Bench judge didn’t make a mistake when he found the emoji sent over a text message showed agreement with the grain contract.
In March 2021, the grain buyer with South West Terminal sent a text of the contract to the farmer for a delivery of flax, and the farmer responded with a thumbs-up emoji but no accompanying text.
The farmer didn’t deliver the product, and the company took him to court for breaching the contract.
The farmer was ordered to pay more than $82,000 plus interest and court costs.
