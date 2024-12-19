Queen’s Family Health Team awarded $100K grant to connect patients to primary care

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Family Health Team has been awarded $100,000 through the City of Kingston’s Primary Care Clinic Expansion Grant to help attach 1,200 unattached patients to primary care services.

The grant was presented last week by city councillors Brandon Tozzo and Gregory Ridge.

The funding will support two key initiatives: the New Patient Intake Initiative, which streamlines the process of bringing on unattached patients, and a program to update patient records, traditionally a time-consuming task for administrative staff.

These efforts will enable the clinic to roster patients more efficiently through Health Care Connect and improve care delivery.

Craig Desjardins, the city’s director of strategy, highlighted the significance of the grant. “The city is very pleased to announce the fifth grant as part of its clinic grant program to attract family doctors and support unattached patients in Kingston,” he said.

“Some great news for the holiday season.”

Desjardins also noted progress in reducing the number of unattached patients in Kingston. “I think the number a couple of years ago was 30,000, last year was 20,000, and I think we’re down to about 14,000 right now. So we’re making progress.

“It’s slow, I know it’s not fast enough for those who don’t have a family doctor. It’s a challenge quite frankly across the province and across the country.”

The Queen’s Family Health Team expressed gratitude for the grant, stating: “This support empowers us to increase access to quality care and improve the health and wellness of more community members. The positive impacts will benefit patients, learners, future health providers, and other sectors of the health system impacted when community members lack primary care.”

King’s Town district councillor Gregory Ridge echoed these sentiments, adding, “This investment will make a real difference in the lives of 1,200 residents who do not have a family doctor and help improve access to primary care.

“While health care is largely under provincial jurisdiction, I’m proud that Kingston continues to lead by supporting initiatives that enhance access and well-being.”

The Queen’s Family Health Team includes physicians, resident doctors, allied health professionals, and administrative staff collaborating to deliver patient-centred care. The Primary Care Clinic Expansion Grant is a municipally-funded initiative designed to improve primary care access by leveraging technology, expanding administrative support, and integrating allied health professionals.

