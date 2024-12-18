Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan NDP to push for reprimand of health minister who broke conflict rules

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is demanding the health minister apologize for breaching conflict-of-interest rules when a window company with family ties did business with the province.

Ethics critic Meara Conway says New Democrats also plan to introduce a motion in the legislature in the spring that, if passed, would reprimand Jeremy Cockrill.

Conway says the reprimand could come in the form of a censure to show deep disapproval of the minister’s conduct.

A report from conflict of interest commissioner Maurice Herauf says in 2021, Cockrill was an employee of Fortress Windows and Doors and therefore had an interest when the company received nearly $180,000 in government contracts that year.

The company, which is owned by his in-laws, did work for a public housing authority in North Battleford, west of Saskatoon.

The commissioner recommended Cockrill receive a reprimand, but no stiffer punishment, as the minister’s interest has long ended and he did not act deliberately.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

