Saskatchewan NDP to push for reprimand of health minister who broke conflict rules

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is demanding the health minister apologize for breaching conflict-of-interest rules when a window company with family ties did business with the province.
Ethics critic Meara Conway says New Democrats also plan to introduce a motion in the legislature in the spring that, if passed, would reprimand Jeremy Cockrill.
Conway says the reprimand could come in the form of a censure to show deep disapproval of the minister’s conduct.
A report from conflict of interest commissioner Maurice Herauf says in 2021, Cockrill was an employee of Fortress Windows and Doors and therefore had an interest when the company received nearly $180,000 in government contracts that year.
The company, which is owned by his in-laws, did work for a public housing authority in North Battleford, west of Saskatoon.
The commissioner recommended Cockrill receive a reprimand, but no stiffer punishment, as the minister’s interest has long ended and he did not act deliberately.
