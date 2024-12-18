Saskatchewan NDP to push for reprimand of health minister who broke conflict rules

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is demanding the health minister apologize for breaching conflict-of-interest rules when a window company with family ties did business with the province.

Ethics critic Meara Conway says New Democrats also plan to introduce a motion in the legislature in the spring that, if passed, would reprimand Jeremy Cockrill.

Conway says the reprimand could come in the form of a censure to show deep disapproval of the minister’s conduct.

A report from conflict of interest commissioner Maurice Herauf says in 2021, Cockrill was an employee of Fortress Windows and Doors and therefore had an interest when the company received nearly $180,000 in government contracts that year.

The company, which is owned by his in-laws, did work for a public housing authority in North Battleford, west of Saskatoon.

The commissioner recommended Cockrill receive a reprimand, but no stiffer punishment, as the minister’s interest has long ended and he did not act deliberately.