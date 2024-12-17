Culture of silence at Montreal youth detention facility at centre of sex scandal

Send this page to someone via email

A new report says a culture of silence reigned over a Montreal detention centre where female employees are accused of sexually abusing detainees, with at least one worker becoming pregnant.

The document released today on the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre is the result of an investigation into the facility ordered by the Quebec government after a report by La Presse in October.

After releasing the report, youth protection authorities told reporters that four employees involved in the sex allegations have been fired, and two managers remain suspended without pay.

They say at least one employee became pregnant following sexual relations with a detainee at the centre, which houses some of the most troubled young males in Quebec’s youth protection system, most of whom have committed crimes, including murder.

Several other employees are still suspended and Montreal police are conducting a criminal investigation after La Presse revealed allegations of sex abuse and misconduct.

Assunta Gallo, the head of youth protection at the health authority for south-central Montreal, says employees were afraid of reprisals if they reported inappropriate situations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.