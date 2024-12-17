Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Culture of silence at Montreal youth detention facility at centre of sex scandal

By Katrine Desautels The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Head of Quebec’s youth protection services resigns over sex scandal involving minors'
Head of Quebec’s youth protection services resigns over sex scandal involving minors
RELATED: The head of Quebec’s youth protection service has stepped down following a sex scandal at a Montreal detention centre. Catherine Lemay’s departure comes days after reports that nine female employees at the Cite-des-Prairies rehabilitiation centre allegedly had sexual relations with minors – Oct 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report says a culture of silence reigned over a Montreal detention centre where female employees are accused of sexually abusing detainees, with at least one worker becoming pregnant.

The document released today on the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre is the result of an investigation into the facility ordered by the Quebec government after a report by La Presse in October.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After releasing the report, youth protection authorities told reporters that four employees involved in the sex allegations have been fired, and two managers remain suspended without pay.

They say at least one employee became pregnant following sexual relations with a detainee at the centre, which houses some of the most troubled young males in Quebec’s youth protection system, most of whom have committed crimes, including murder.

Trending Now

Several other employees are still suspended and Montreal police are conducting a criminal investigation after La Presse revealed allegations of sex abuse and misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

Assunta Gallo, the head of youth protection at the health authority for south-central Montreal, says employees were afraid of reprisals if they reported inappropriate situations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices