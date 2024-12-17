Being Santa Claus: Regina’s Saint Nick on the joys and lessons of the job

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Christmas nears and families take time off, there’s one man who will be pulling an all-nighter for the big day.

One man has been moonlighting as Santa Claus in the Regina area for over 40 years.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the job can be demanding, but rewarding.

In the video above, Moosa Imran has more on the North Pole’s top guy and what he’s learned from his decades on the job.