Canada

Being Santa Claus: Regina’s Saint Nick on the joys and lessons of the job

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Being Regina’s Santa'
Being Regina’s Santa
As Christmas nears and families take time off, there's one man who will be pulling an all-nighter for the big day.
As Christmas nears and families take time off, there’s one man who will be pulling an all-nighter for the big day.

One man has been moonlighting as Santa Claus in the Regina area for over 40 years.

He says the job can be demanding, but rewarding.

In the video above, Moosa Imran has more on the North Pole’s top guy and what he’s learned from his decades on the job.

