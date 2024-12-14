Charge laid in West Vancouver homicide

See more sharing options

A 39-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder within the same day after a homicide in a waterfront neighbourhood in West Vancouver.

The West Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a well-being check on Dec. 13 after 1 a.m. in the Ambleside District.

Police say they found a deceased woman with suspicious injuries upon arrival, and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team looked into the homicide in collaboration with the West Vancouver Police Department and BC Coroners Services.

The BC Prosecution Service laid a charge of second-degree murder later in the day following the investigation.

Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT wrote in a statement police believe this was a tragic incident of family violence, and investigators think this is an isolated incident as the parties were known to each other.

West Vancouver Police say no further details will be released as the matter is now before the courts.