Alleged hitwoman, known as ‘The Doll,’ arrested in Colombia

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Colombia have arrested a glamourous alleged assassin, known by her nickname “La Muneca,” or “The Doll,” in connection with a string of gang killings, including the recent murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, 23, was taken into custody this week alongside a male suspect and 24-year-old Paula Valentina Joya Rueda – who reportedly goes by the alias “Gorda Sicaria,” or “Fat Hitwoman” – according to social media video shared by the Magdalena Medio region’s police force.

En flagrancia fue capturada una mujer alias “La Muñeca” y “Leopoldo” con un arma de fuego en #Barrancabermeja. #SeguridadEnElTerritorio pic.twitter.com/sUrtS45Wkh

— Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio (@PoliciaDEMAM) December 1, 2024

Police describe Rodriguez as a “dangerous hitwoman.” Local news outlet Diario del Norte says Rodriguez has been second-in-command of a feared gang called “Los de la M,” which battles with other gangs for the control of drug trafficking in the country’s northern region of Santander.

Story continues below advertisement

Spanish-language outlet Libertad Digital reports that Rodriguez had been rising in the gang’s ranks, allegedly leading a small group of hitmen to carry out assassinations prior to her arrest.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, 23, was taken into custody this week alongside a male suspect. Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio / Screengrab

This activity, the outlet claims, allegedly includes the assassination of her ex-lover, Deyvy Jesus — a man known as “Orejas,” or “Ears” — who was killed in a July 23 ambush after she asked him to meet up to resolve a dispute over money. He was reportedly gunned down by two men on a motorcycle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The police said Rodriguez and the male suspect, identified by the alias “Leopoldo,” were taken into custody for possession of a 9mm handgun. Authorities say they will run ballistics tests on the firearm, to determine whether it had been used in crimes in the city of Barrancabermeja.

Lt. Col. Mauricio Herrera described the arrests as “important results in combating murder.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With the capture of alias La Muneca and alias Leopoldo, a period of calm has been created in the region,” Herrera continued, per Infobae.

Diario del Norte reports that Rodriguez has reportedly had ties to the criminal underworld since age 18.

Authorities have yet to announce the charges Rodriquez and her alleged accomplices are set to face.