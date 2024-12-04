A new record for teddy bears and a continuation of two major streaks as Knights down Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights set a new mark for Teddy Bears and extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 3-0 victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Dec. 4 at Canada Life Place.

The 2024-25 Knights moved past the Team of the Century from 2004-05 and now own thje fifth-longest winning streak in Ontario Hockey League history.

In the process London collected a team record 15 926 teddy bears for the Salvation Army and saw Easton Cowan extend his point streak to 55 consecutive regular season games and Austin Elliott improved to 11-0 in the Knights crease and earned his second OHL shutout.

Owen Sound goaltender Carter George made things tough on London shooters in their quest to score the Teddy Bear Toss goal in 2024. George made 25 saves through the first 27 minutes of the game before Knights overage forward Landon Sim went in behind the Attack net and banked a shot off a skate and through the legs of George to bring down the bears.

Landon Sim gets the Teddy Bear Toss goal in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yXLV7gIPd9 — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) December 5, 2024

Just one minute and 45 seconds later Cowan tied Doug Gilmour when he assisted on Sam O’Reilly’s seventh goal in his past seven games to make it 2-0 for London. Cowan has at least one point in every regular season game he has played dating back to Nov. 23, 2023.

A pretty passing play between Blake Montgomery and Will Nicholl appeared to give the Knights a 3-0 lead but a video review ruled that the play was offside.

London did go up 3-0 later in the second period when Cowan sent O’Reilly and Barkey in on a two-on-one where Barkey took a pass from O’Reilly and then then buried his own rebound at 17:01.

Elliott made six more saves in the final 20 minutes to close things out.

The Knights were 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

London outshot Owen Sound 48-23.

Awards, awards and more awards

Weekly and monthly OHL awards had Knights names all over them.

After recording eight points in three games Blake Montgomery was named OHL Player of the Week.

Alexei Medvedev was named Rookie and Goalie of the Week for his performances in Ottawa and Peterborough where Medvedev earned his first Ontario Hockey League shutout.

Medvedev was also named OHL Goaltender of the Month after posting a 6-0 record with a 2.98 goals against average and a .935 save percentage.

London defenceman Sam Dickinson took home two monthly honours as both Player of the Month and Defenceman of the Month.

The San Jose Sharks prospect had six goals and 19 assists for 25 points in 13 games and was also a plus-12.

Up next

London will play an OHL Championship Series rematch with the Oshawa Generals on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Generals have 14 returning players from last year’s team that fell four-straight to the Knights in the final.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.