Canada

Teenage girl among two killed in Saskatchewan First Nation house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Clearwater River Dene Nation is located just north of La Loche, Saskatchewan.
Clearwater River Dene Nation is located just north of La Loche, Saskatchewan. File / Global News
Police say two people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a house fire on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

They say the identity of the second person killed in the fire has yet to be confirmed.

The fire occurred on Clearwater River Dene Nation about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP spokesperson Keely Grasser says the girl was transported to hospital, where she died, while the other person was found dead inside the house.

Grasser says the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is investigating the cause of the fire.

Clearwater River Dene Nation Chief Teddy Clark posted on social media that the First Nation is putting together a crisis team to support the community and families involved.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time,” Clark wrote.

He also said the local school would be closed Tuesday, and mental health counsellors would be available for anybody needing support.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

