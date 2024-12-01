Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Nugent-Hopkins has goal and assist, Skinner stops 27 shots as Oilers beat Avalanche 4-1

By Craig Meyer The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2024 1:14 am
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, front, puts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, front, puts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). David Zalubowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Stuart Skinner stoped 27 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Saturday night.

Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin and Brett Kulak also scored as Edmonton won for the fourth time in five games.

Nikolai Kovalenko scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves.

Kovalenko had a power-play goal at 7:02 of the first period as the Avalanche went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

Kapanen, playing his fourth game with the Oilers since being claimed off waivers on Nov. 19, tied it less than five minutes later. Connor McDavid brought the puck around the net, attracted the attention of much of the Colorado defense and hit an open Kapanen with a backhanded, cross-crease pass for his 19th assist of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Podkolzin put the Oilers ahead for good with 6:12 left in the second period. Troy Stecher had an assist on the play, extending his streak to three games.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kulak made it 3-1 at 3:56 of the third and Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter with 1:32 to go.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Samuel Girard, playing in his 500th career game, had an assist on Kovalenko’s goal, tying Erik Johnson for sixth in franchise history with 178 assists

Trending Now

Oilers: Edmonton improved to 3-11-1 in their last 15 meetings with the Avalanche, including the playoffs. It also ended a six-game losing streak (0-5-1) in the regular season in Colorado.

Key moment

Podkolzin’s goal proved to be the winning goal and strengthened the Oilers’ grip on a game they largely controlled after the opening 10 minutes of the first period.

Key stat

McDavid’s assist gave him 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 22 career games against the Avalanche.

Up Next

Avalanche visit Buffalo on Tuesday, and Oilers visit Vegas.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices