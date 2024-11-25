Canadian diplomat says Montreal man held by Sudanese officials seemed puzzled by detention

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian diplomat who visited Abousfian Abdelrazik while in Sudanese custody says the Montreal man told him he did not know why he was being held and that he wanted to return to Canada.

Abdelrazik, who is suing Ottawa over his detention, came to Canada from Sudan as a refugee, settling in Montreal and later becoming a Canadian citizen.

He was arrested in September 2003 while in his native country to see his ailing mother.

Officials from Canada’s intelligence service travelled to Sudan the following month to interrogate Abdelrazik about suspected terrorist links.

David Hutchings, senior official at Canada’s mission in Khartoum at the time, met with Abdelrazik in December 2003.

Hutchings said in Federal Court today that during the consular visit, Abdelrazik seemed “puzzled and mystified” as to why he was in prison.