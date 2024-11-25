Police seek public assistance in locating wanted federal offender

See more sharing options

The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is seeking the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release conditions.

Tyler Doskotch, 23, is described as six-foot-one man who weighs 160 pounds and has tattoos including “Success” on his left jawline and “MTO” under his right eye. He is serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences, including:

robbery

assault with intent to commit robbery

break, enter and commit

failing to comply with a probation order

uttering threats to kill animals

failing to attend court

Doskotch is known to frequent Ontario areas including Kingston, Ottawa, Toronto, Timmins and Iroquois Falls.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). In emergencies, call 911.