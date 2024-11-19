Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston family turns bottles into toys for holiday giving

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 2:04 pm
2 min read
The Venus family is turning bottles and wristband sales into toys for kids in need, aiming to donate their collection to Kingston's Toy Box on Dec. 12. View image in full screen
The Venus family is turning bottles and wristband sales into toys for kids in need, aiming to donate their collection to Kingston's Toy Box on Dec. 12. Kaytlyn Poberznick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the holiday season fast approaching, one Kingston family is once again working to ensure children in need receive toys under the tree.

For the third consecutive year, the Venus family is collecting empty bottles and selling wristbands as part of their Venus Family Toy Box Initiative.

“I love knowing that we’re helping people that wouldn’t know what we’ve done to help,” Mike Venus said.

The initiative began with the family collecting bottles, raising just over $2,500 in its first year to purchase toys for donation. Now in its third year, the effort has grown to include selling wristbands to reach even more donors.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s progressed over the years that we’ve incorporated more stuff, like we sell our fancy bracelets now,” Mike said.

The wristbands have also provided a way for individuals who don’t drink or are in recovery to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Especially for those who are recovering or don’t drink, that was our positive solution,” Sarah Venus added.

With less than two weeks left in November, the family is making a final push to collect as many empties and sell as many bracelets as possible.

Trending Now

“The boys wanted to sell 100 bracelets in their last month before announcing their goal, and that was kind of the main idea,” Sarah said.

The family plans to announce their total fundraising efforts on Dec. 1, followed by a toy shopping spree. The culmination of their work will take place on Dec. 12, when they deliver the toys to the Cataraqui Mall’s Toy Box.

“December 12th, we’re going to head down to the Cataraqui Mall and donate all the toys to the Toy Box that’s there,” Sarah said.

The Venus family is eager to see how their initiative continues to grow, with hopes of inspiring more community involvement in the Greater Kingston area.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices