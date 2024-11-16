Menu

Canada

Our Best to You Christmas market brings small businesses hope

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 16, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Small business hopeful for holidays
At the Our Best to You Christmas market in Regina, small business owner say things are looking up.
Between a global pandemic and the rising cost of living, small businesses across the country have been struggling.

Our Best to You is a Christmas market that travels to various cities across Canada to shed some light on these businesses, and its latest stop was in Regina.

Hundreds stopped by to visit the plethora of vendors from across the country at the International Trade Centre, where the market took place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran stopped by the market to ask the entrepreneurs one important question: how’s business?

