Our Best to You Christmas market brings small businesses hope

Send this page to someone via email

Between a global pandemic and the rising cost of living, small businesses across the country have been struggling.

Our Best to You is a Christmas market that travels to various cities across Canada to shed some light on these businesses, and its latest stop was in Regina.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hundreds stopped by to visit the plethora of vendors from across the country at the International Trade Centre, where the market took place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

In the video above, Global’s Moosa Imran stopped by the market to ask the entrepreneurs one important question: how’s business?