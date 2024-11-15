Winnipeg cops arrest man wanted in College Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in an October homicide.

Karl Earl Settee, 31, was picked up by police Thursday on a warrant for manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas, who died in hospital after being found unresponsive on College Avenue Oct. 18.

Police said the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offenders Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) was actively looking for Settee when he was spotted around noon near Higgins Avenue and King Street and taken into custody.