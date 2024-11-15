Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest man wanted in College Avenue homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect wanted in connection to College Avenue homicide'
Suspect wanted in connection to College Avenue homicide
RELATED: Police are looking for a suspect in an October homicide on College Avenue and a warrant is out for his arrest – Nov 7, 2024
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in an October homicide.

Karl Earl Settee, 31, was picked up by police Thursday on a warrant for manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Thomas, who died in hospital after being found unresponsive on College Avenue Oct. 18.

Police said the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offenders Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) was actively looking for Settee when he was spotted around noon near Higgins Avenue and King Street and taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'College Avenue homicide'
College Avenue homicide
