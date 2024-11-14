18-year-old charged after more than 300 threats sent to Ontario medical clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a Toronto man has been arrested after a medical clinic received more than 300 threats by email and fax in one week.

With the help of police in Toronto, Ottawa police have charged a man relating to threats made to a medical clinic in the 1200 block of Place D’Orleans Boulevard.

On Oct. 21, Ottawa police responded to threats of violence received by the medical clinic.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the clinic took the threats very seriously and closed, sending all staff home, before it was reopened the following day with added security measures in place.

Over the course of the following week, police say the clinic reportedly received upwards of 300 threats by email or fax.

Investigators say they were able to identify the man responsible for the threats.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 8 with the assistance of Toronto police, a man was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his residence, police say.

The 18-year-old Toronto man faces several charges related to uttering threats and harassment, as well as mischief and attempted fraud.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.