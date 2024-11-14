Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old charged after more than 300 threats sent to Ontario medical clinic

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
The Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigation Section, with assistance from the Toronto Police Service (TPS), has charged a man relating to threats made to a medical clinic in Orleans. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service East Criminal Investigation Section, with assistance from the Toronto Police Service (TPS), has charged a man relating to threats made to a medical clinic in Orleans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa police say a Toronto man has been arrested after a medical clinic received more than 300 threats by email and fax in one week.

With the help of police in Toronto, Ottawa police have charged a man relating to threats made to a medical clinic in the 1200 block of Place D’Orleans Boulevard.

On Oct. 21, Ottawa police responded to threats of violence received by the medical clinic.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the clinic took the threats very seriously and closed, sending all staff home, before it was reopened the following day with added security measures in place.

Over the course of the following week, police say the clinic reportedly received upwards of 300 threats by email or fax.

Trending Now

Investigators say they were able to identify the man responsible for the threats.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 8 with the assistance of Toronto police, a man was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his residence, police say.

The 18-year-old Toronto man faces several charges related to uttering threats and harassment, as well as mischief and attempted fraud.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices