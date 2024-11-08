Kelowna, B.C. farm sees record harvest with close to 44,000 kg of produce

Send this page to someone via email

A record-breaking harvest at Helen’s Acres in Kelowna, B.C., has led to more people than ever receiving donated produce this year.

“Almost 100,000 pounds of fresh produce was produced and that was about 30 per cent over the year before and up another 20,000 pounds from the year before that,” said Trinity Legacy Foundation executive director, Scott Cochrane.

Helen’s Acres is a working farm, run by a small group of paid employees who lead and coordinate community volunteers from spring to fall.

The farm works closely with community organizations, and each year a selection of produce is planned to best service people in need.

The massive yield couldn’t have come at a better time for some of its community partners and the people they serve as prices at the grocery store are out of reach for many.

“The need just keeps increasing, people are trying to find new ways to stretch their dollar and for many it’s stretched as far as it can,” said Jennifer Henson, Salvation Army officer.

Trinity Legacy Foundation, the organization that oversees Helen’s Acres, announced its record crop of 96,337 pounds or 43,698 kilograms of produce was possible with the help of community support and volunteer hours.

“When you have to make a choice between what you’re purchasing, sometimes those expensive fruits and vegetables are not something that you have the options to chose, so this is a way to make sure people get healthy foods,” said Katelin Mitchell with KCR Community Resources.

Helen’s Acres has been producing fresh produce for distribution to those in need since 2016.

Through a network of distribution partners, including Central Okanagan Food Bank, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, Family Hub, Hands in Service, and Kelowna and Westside Women’s Shelter, Helen’s Acres helps to ensure that people in need in the Central Okanagan receive fresh produce.