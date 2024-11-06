Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario cities consider bylaws to prohibit protests near schools, places of worship

By Rianna Lim The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent protests break out at Hindu temple in Brampton'
Violent protests break out at Hindu temple in Brampton
WATCH: Violent protests break out at Hindu temple in Brampton.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Brampton, Ont., deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he plans to bring a motion to city council to consider such a bylaw after violence erupted as hundreds of demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, which led to the arrest of three people.

That demonstration, initiated by Sikh separatists who seek an independent nation called Khalistan, spurred a counter-protest at the temple on Monday night, where police allege some in the crowd were carrying weapons and throwing objects.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the neighbouring municipality of Vaughan, Ont., city council unanimously approved a bylaw in June to prohibit “organizing or participating in a nuisance demonstration” within 100 metres of “vulnerable social infrastructure” such as places of worship, schools, child-care centres or hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Vaughan says the bylaw is “not intended to prohibit peaceful gatherings, protests or demonstrations,” including those that are part of a labour union strike.

Last week, Ottawa city council voted to study the feasibility of a similar bylaw, with plans for staff to report their findings by early next year.

Ottawa Coun. Allan Hubley, who moved the motion, says escalating tensions during some demonstrations in the city prompted him and other councillors to consider taking legislative action that would protect vulnerable institutions without restricting the right to protest.

Trending Now

Hubley says he hopes such a bylaw would make residents feel safer, while promoting peaceful protest in the city.

Click to play video: '3 charged in Brampton Hindu temple demonstration as Modi condemns ‘deliberate attack’'
3 charged in Brampton Hindu temple demonstration as Modi condemns ‘deliberate attack’
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices