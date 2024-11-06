Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 salespeople charged in sales of stolen vehicles at Ontario car dealership: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 11:59 am
3 min read
Click to play video: '2 salespeople charged in sales of stolen vehicles at ‘branded’ Toronto car dealership: police'
2 salespeople charged in sales of stolen vehicles at ‘branded’ Toronto car dealership: police
WATCH: Det. Dan Kraehling with Toronto Police alleges two people who were employed as salespeople at a Toronto car dealership used their position to acquire and sell stolen motor vehicles to unsuspecting buyers, passing them off as legitimate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they have charged two people, who were salesmen at a “branded” car dealership, in connection with fraudulent auto sales of stolen vehicles to unsuspecting buyers.

Det. Dan Kraehling told reporters on Wednesday that they launched Project Warden in August to identify people involved in the trafficking of stolen vehicles.

Kraehling alleged that two suspects, who were employed as salespeople at a dealership in Toronto, used their job to sell stolen cars.

“They were using their position to acquire and sell stolen motor vehicles to unsuspecting buyers, pass them off as legitimate,” he said.

Kraehling alleges one of the accused salespeople would source stolen used vehicles from fake numbered companies and use the dealership’s own funds to purchase them, and then the vehicles were “fraudulently presented as legitimate to unsuspecting buyers.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To further the deception, the accused would generate fictitious sales documents using stolen and fake VIN numbers,” he said. “They would also modify and alter Carfax reports so that they could present the vehicle as a legitimate purchase to an unsuspecting buyer.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The stolen vehicles would then be delivered to the buyer, unbeknownst to them the paperwork that they had just filled out didn’t match the vehicle they had taken possession of.”

Kraehling said in some cases the vehicles were falsely registered to individuals that were not listed on the sales documents — including a person who was deceased at the time of the sale.

Following several search warrants, officers recovered two suspected re-vinned vehicles as well as several documents and electronics used in the scheme, Kraehling said.

To date, Kraehling said investigators have linked 22 fake auto sales that were conducted while the accused were acting in their capacity as legitimate car salespeople.

The financial loss is around $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and the buyers, he said.

Kraehling also said the scam ran for about a year and that the dealership caught on several months after the two accused started working there, and reported it to police. Police would not name the dealership, or which car brand it was, where the transactions occurred.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

When asked by reporters if there are any links to ServiceOntario in relation to the fraudulent scheme, Kraehling said that part is still being investigated.

In previous cases, employees from ServiceOntario have been arrested and charged for playing a part in re-vinning vehicles. The Ford government recently announced it plans to dramatically increase the punishments for VIN fraud to include hefty fines, licence suspensions and the potential for jail time.

Two people, a 35 and 32-year-old man are facing 176 charges. The charges include forgery, altering or removing a VIN (vehicle identification number) and uttering a forged document.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have purchased a vehicle from the suspects to come forward to police.

“As always, when purchasing a used vehicle we recommend people do their due diligence by purchasing independent vehicle history reports and comparing them to the vehicle that you’re purchasing,” he said.

Kraehling also warned that even if a car comes from a “branded dealership,” double-check the vehicle. He noted for used cars that it is easier to detect discrepancies between the reports.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices