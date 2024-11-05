100-year-old Vernon woman discharged from hospital late at night, family was not notified

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., woman is raising concerns after she says her 100-year-old mother was discharged from the hospital late at night.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 100-year-old Pat Russell was sent to Vernon Jubilee Hospital after falling in her nursing home.

Her daughter Carole Fawcett got a call from a nurse around 9 p.m. that evening, telling her they were discharging Russell and, given her age, Fawcett had concerns.

“I know what trauma does to people and how it can react in your body and it’s bound to have done that with my mom. She’s frail — you would be at 100. Who wouldn’t be,” said Fawcett.

After speaking with two nurses who declined keeping Russell at the hospital overnight, Fawcett tried calling again to speak to a doctor.

“I tried phoning again, no response. Then at 11:15 p.m. I get a call from a transport company who sent my mom home. The hospital sent her home all by herself and they never phoned me to let me know,” said Fawcett.

Russell was left waiting outside with the driver with no key to get inside the nursing home. The two waited for Fawcett to come and let her in.

“Here’s a 100-year-old who’s very wobbly being sent home by herself, with no checking with the family. I think it’s a safety issue, it’s disrespectful to seniors,” said Fawcett.

Russell had hoped the hospital told her daughter about her being discharged so Fawcett would be there to help her settle in.

“It just makes you feel much better and more secure,” said Russell.

In a statement, Chris Crawford, director of clinical operations at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, said, “Interior Health’s care teams work closely with patients to plan for discharge from the hospital and any additional care that is required at home.

“Part of the discharge plan includes how the patient will travel from the hospital to their home or community to a safe location.”