Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

100-year-old Vernon woman discharged from hospital late at night, family was not notified

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 7:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '100-year-old discharged from Vernon hospital late at night'
100-year-old discharged from Vernon hospital late at night
WATCH: A Vernon woman is raising concern after she says her 100-year-old mother was discharged from the hospital late at night. She says staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital sent her home without notifying her family. Victoria Femia reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vernon, B.C., woman is raising concerns after she says her 100-year-old mother was discharged from the hospital late at night.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 100-year-old Pat Russell was sent to Vernon Jubilee Hospital after falling in her nursing home.

Her daughter Carole Fawcett got a call from a nurse around 9 p.m. that evening, telling her they were discharging Russell and, given her age, Fawcett had concerns.

“I know what trauma does to people and how it can react in your body and it’s bound to have done that with my mom. She’s frail — you would be at 100. Who wouldn’t be,” said Fawcett.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After speaking with two nurses who declined keeping Russell at the hospital overnight, Fawcett tried calling again to speak to a doctor.

Story continues below advertisement

“I tried phoning again, no response. Then at 11:15 p.m. I get a call from a transport company who sent my mom home. The hospital sent her home all by herself and they never phoned me to let me know,” said Fawcett.

Russell was left waiting outside with the driver with no key to get inside the nursing home. The two waited for Fawcett to come and let her in.

Trending Now

“Here’s a 100-year-old who’s very wobbly being sent home by herself, with no checking with the family. I think it’s a safety issue, it’s disrespectful to seniors,” said Fawcett.

Russell had hoped the hospital told her daughter about her being discharged so Fawcett would be there to help her settle in.

“It just makes you feel much better and more secure,” said Russell.

In a statement, Chris Crawford, director of clinical operations at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, said, “Interior Health’s care teams work closely with patients to plan for discharge from the hospital and any additional care that is required at home.

“Part of the discharge plan includes how the patient will travel from the hospital to their home or community to a safe location.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices