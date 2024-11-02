Carter speaks of legacy ahead of jersey retirement

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Vince Carter spoke about family, legacy, anger, and ultimately, love in an emotional news conference ahead of his jersey being retired by the Toronto Raptors.

Carter will become the first player in Raptors history to be so honoured.

His iconic No. 15 will be hung in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena in a 20-minute ceremony during the intermission of Toronto’s game with the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Carter played the first five years of his NBA career with the Raptors before an acrimonious relationship with team management and fans led to him being traded midseason to the then-New Jersey Nets.

He admitted in the news conference that for a long time he never thought he’d be welcomed back by Toronto basketball fans.

Carter retired from professional basketball in 2020 after 22 years in the NBA and was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Oct. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.