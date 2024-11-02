Winnipeg police investigate Halloween homicide of 28-year-old woman

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon of Halloween.

On Oct. 31 just after 3 p.m., police responded to the first 100 block of The Promenade after reports of a “suspicious circumstances incident” involving an unresponsive woman.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Central District general patrol officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Briannah Clowes from Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.