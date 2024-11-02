Winnipeg police investigate Halloween homicide of 28-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon of Halloween.
On Oct. 31 just after 3 p.m., police responded to the first 100 block of The Promenade after reports of a “suspicious circumstances incident” involving an unresponsive woman.
Central District general patrol officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.
She has been identified as 28-year-old Briannah Clowes from Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
