Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Halloween homicide of 28-year-old woman

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 2, 2024 2:37 pm
Police in Winnipeg say they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Halloween.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide that took place in the afternoon of Halloween.

On Oct. 31 just after 3 p.m., police responded to the first 100 block of The Promenade after reports of a “suspicious circumstances incident” involving an unresponsive woman.

Central District general patrol officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Briannah Clowes from Winnipeg. Her family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

