Crime

Ontario woman faked nurse credentials to get multiple jobs, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s doctors call on province to ‘stop the crisis’ in health-care'
Ontario’s doctors call on province to ‘stop the crisis’ in health-care
RELATED: There is an urgent call to action from the Ontario Medical Association. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the group is providing a list of key areas it says need to be addressed, as soon as possible – Oct 16, 2024
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to identity  fraud against a woman who allegedly faked nursing credentials to gain employment at multiple healthcare facilities throughout the province.

The Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police announced Friday afternoon that they had arrested an unregistered nurse who is now facing 19 charges related to identity fraud in healthcare facilities in Simcoe County.

Police allege that between September 2020 and April 2024 the woman secured employment as a nurse at multiple healthcare facilities, including long-term care homes, despite being unregistered and unqualified to practice nursing.

Police further allege she obtained employment by falsifying employment applications, certificates, resumes, reference checks, and police checks, using a modified name to resemble active nurses with good standing.

During that almost four-year period, the woman conducted full nursing duties, police say. She turned herself into the OPP Huronia West Detachment on Oct. 24.

The woman, a 33-year-old from Tiny Township, was charged with five counts of identity fraud, six counts of using, dealing, and acting on forged documents, and three counts of assault with a weapon, among other charges.

She was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

