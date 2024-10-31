Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Historic lawsuit filed with B.C. Supreme Court alleging abuse at Vernon, B.C. school

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 8:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Suit launched over alleged abuse at Vernon Catholic school in 1960s'
Suit launched over alleged abuse at Vernon Catholic school in 1960s
A member of the Okanagan Nation is taking the Catholic Church to court, alleging years of abuse when she attended elementary school in Vernon back in the sixties. As Victoria Femia reports, what is unique about this case is Laurie Wilson is taking on the diocese herself rather than through a class action suit.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

After 60 years, Syilx Okanagan woman Laurie Wilson is taking her story of alleged abuse to B.C.’s highest court.

From 1963 to 1970 Wilson attended St James Parish School in Vernon, B.C., which accepted both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students. She says the Catholic school dehumanized Indigenous children while stripping them of their culture.

“I never thought I was anything but a beautiful little girl, very loved, I never thought there was anything wrong with me. But in the first week I knew what was wrong with me,” said Wilson.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was blatantly said that we didn’t have the same brains as the other kids, that we were heathens, we didn’t have souls.”

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit filed Friday at the BC Supreme Court against the federal government and the Kamloops Diocese details the alleged abuse Wilson suffered.

“Telling the plaintiff her skin was black because she never washed and that she was ‘dirty,'” reads the lawsuit.

“Permitting the children to routinely taunt Indigenous children, including the plaintiff, with racial slurs.”

Wilson also alleges sexual harm, with court documents detailing at least two occasions where a monsignor sat Wilson on his lap and applied pressure with his hand on her vaginal region.

Trending Now

“These can be vigorously defended claims. Having said that, I’ve seen a bit of a shift. Some dioceses are interested in reconciliation and resolution prior to trial now,” said Sandra Kovacs, Wilsons’ lawyer.

“We have to listen to these stories if we’re going to prevent them, prevent this kind of abuse from happening in the future.”

Global News reached out to the defendants in this case.

The Diocese of Kamloops said, “It is committed to responding fairly and compassionately to all claims of historic abuse.”

“The Government of Canada will review the statement of claim once they receive it,” said Eric Head, spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

These claims have yet to be proven in court.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices