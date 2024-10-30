2 senior administrators, including chief financial officer, out at City of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A major shakeup of the senior leadership within the City of Calgary has resulted in the departure of the city’s chief financial officer and another senior official.

City staff were informed of the changes Monday in an email from the city’s chief administrative officer David Duckworth, which was obtained by Global News.

In a statement, Duckworth said the changes come after he decided to take the corporate planning and financial services department “in a new business direction.”

As a result, chief financial officer Carla Male and corporate planning and performance director Chris Stewart were relieved of their duties.

“I’m deeply appreciative of the contributions they made to the organization and thank them for their work and dedication to public service,” Duckworth said in a statement. “I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Male joined the City of Calgary eight years ago as the director of financial services, and was responsible for city budgeting, taxes and the corporation’s long-term financial strategy.

According to Duckworth, Les Tochor will step in as acting chief financial officer and general manager for the corporate planning and financial services department.

The shakeup comes weeks ahead of deliberations on the 2025 budget.

“I have great confidence in our financial team and this does not impact our budget or our ability to plan our finances now and into the future,” Duckworth said.

