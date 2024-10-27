Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Port of Montreal dockworkers hold one-day strike to pressure employer

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Federal minister’s proposed strike freeze fails to find traction in Montreal port standoff'
Business Matters: Federal minister’s proposed strike freeze fails to find traction in Montreal port standoff
A push by the federal labour minister to reset relations in a labour standoff at the Port of Montreal has come to naught, as a partial strike drags on. In a social media post on Monday evening, Steven MacKinnon said dockworkers and their employers failed to find consensus after he proposed a three-month freeze on strikes and lockouts early last week. The would-be 90-day work stoppage aimed to have a special mediator work with both sides to hammer out a deal after bargaining stalled earlier this month. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Tuesday October 22, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal walked off the job early Sunday for a one-day strike aimed at putting pressure on their employer amid difficult contract talks.

The union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the country’s second biggest port served notice Thursday for a complete work stoppage from 7 a.m. Sunday until Monday morning.

The move comes on top of an ongoing strike on overtime shifts and a three-day strike at two container terminals that ended earlier this month.

The Maritime Employers Association says the work stoppage includes the Montreal port and the Contrecoeur terminal, but activities related to grain vessels and the supply of Newfoundland and Labrador will be maintained in line with a July decision of the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The MEA hopes that upcoming discussions with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will be fruitful and will lead to a return to the negotiation table to quickly reach a negotiated collective agreement,” the company wrote in a news release on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The MEA said last week the parties remain at an impasse after 35 mediation meetings over 15 months.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Port of Montreal dockworkers begin overtime strike'
Business Matters: Port of Montreal dockworkers begin overtime strike
Trending Now

A spokesperson for the union said the striking workers were holding a special general assembly Sunday morning. It did not release details of the agenda and did not make anyone available for an interview.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses said in a statement that the union’s actions are affecting small and medium-sized businesses, especially ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

“It’s time the federal government made ports an essential service, so that they remain operational at all times,” wrote Jasmin Guenette, the federation’s national affairs vice-president.

The workers have been without a collective agreement since December 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices