National campaign launched to find Regina homicide suspect

A national campaign has been launched to find a Regina homicide suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Daniel (Juma) Drie Atem, 31, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on July 29, 2023 that claimed the life of 32-year-old Roman Miller.

A second suspect in this case, 25-year-old Shedrek Samuel, turned himself in to police in British Columbia in late February of this year. Atem has ties to a number of western provinces, police say.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly to locate and arrest Mr. Atem,” Regina police Deputy Chief Trent Stevely said.

View image in full screen On July 29, 2023, Roman Miller was shot and killed. Courtesy of the Regina Police Service

Stevely said the investigation has been submitted to the BOLO program, an initiative that uses social media, technology and “innovative engagement to encourage the public to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted suspects.”

The electronic billboard campaign will target Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer – all areas Atem is known to have connections. A reward of up to $50,000 will be provided by BOLO through Regina Crime Stoppers.

“We’re not looking for witnesses or people to testify, this case is ready to go to trial, we are asking and seeking the location of Daniel so he can be apprehended and face justice,” Stevely said.

The family of Samuel said their lives have been forever changed and the pain has not gone away.

“A piece of us was taken out of this world,” the family said in a statement. “A mother lost her baby, a father his son, brothers their best friend and a sister lost her confidant. How can we ever sit back and just wait to feel better? We can’t. Our hearts won’t let us.”

Atem is described as about six feet tall and 140 pounds with a dark complexion and thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Atem is asked to contact police or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.