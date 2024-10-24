Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver city councillor drops F-bomb during public meeting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tense moments after Vancouver city councillor drops F-bomb during meeting'
Tense moments after Vancouver city councillor drops F-bomb during meeting
There were some tense moments at Vancouver City Hall on Wednesday when a councillor dropped an F-bomb during a council meeting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tense moment happened on camera at Vancouver City Hall on Wednesday afternoon when a councillor dropped an F-bomb during a public meeting.

“This is not the wild west of f***ing procedure,” Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said during the meeting.

“And I apologize for that”

“Oh my gosh I’m going to call a point of order because that is highly inappropriate,” fellow ABC Coun. Rebecca Bligh said.

“You can call a point of order and I will retract, I would just like to state — I was in the middle of speaking,” Kirby-Yung said before it appears her microphone was cut.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Council then took a break for 10 minutes.

When they returned, Kirby-Yung apologized.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would just like to take this opportunity to apologize unreservedly for that comment,” she said.

“While I was frustrated, that was not appropriate and I will apologize to all of council and I deeply regret that… it’s not reflective of the decorum that we should have in our chambers and I am sorry for that.”

Trending Now

Kirby-Yung is in her second term on council.

She earned more votes than any other candidate in the last municipal election.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver council approves giving police traffic camera access'
Vancouver council approves giving police traffic camera access

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices