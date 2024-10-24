Vancouver city councillor drops F-bomb during public meeting

A tense moment happened on camera at Vancouver City Hall on Wednesday afternoon when a councillor dropped an F-bomb during a public meeting.
“This is not the wild west of f***ing procedure,” Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said during the meeting.
“And I apologize for that”
“Oh my gosh I’m going to call a point of order because that is highly inappropriate,” fellow ABC Coun. Rebecca Bligh said.
“You can call a point of order and I will retract, I would just like to state — I was in the middle of speaking,” Kirby-Yung said before it appears her microphone was cut.
Council then took a break for 10 minutes.
When they returned, Kirby-Yung apologized.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to apologize unreservedly for that comment,” she said.
“While I was frustrated, that was not appropriate and I will apologize to all of council and I deeply regret that… it’s not reflective of the decorum that we should have in our chambers and I am sorry for that.”
Kirby-Yung is in her second term on council.
She earned more votes than any other candidate in the last municipal election.
