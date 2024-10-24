Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More females are dying of toxic drugs in B.C. as latest numbers released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Murder charges laid in Nanaimo fatal drug overdose death'
Murder charges laid in Nanaimo fatal drug overdose death
The death of a Nanaimo woman of a drug overdose has now generated first degree murder charges against three people. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Illicit drug deaths are down slightly in British Columbia from the same period last year, but the coroners service says females are dying at a much higher rate.

The service says in a statement that 26 per cent of the 1,749 toxicity deaths so far this year were women or girls, and the rate of death among females is up 60 per cent from four years ago.

There were 187 overdose deaths in B.C. in August and 183 in September.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The service says the nine-month total is an eight per cent decrease from the same period last year, although it still represents about six people a day dying from unregulated drugs.

Just under half of those who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: MADD Canada ‘One Last Dance’'
Traffic Tips: MADD Canada ‘One Last Dance’
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The potent opioid fentanyl remains the primary cause, and was detected in 85 per cent of the drug deaths.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices