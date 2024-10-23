Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government looks at more public liquor sales in grocery stores

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores. Bottles of wine are on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores. Bottles of wine are on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores.

The province has issued a request for information to potential suppliers about building small publicly run liquor kiosks within up to six stores in Winnipeg.

The idea is similar to Liquor Mart Express outlets that already exist, but the kiosks would be in spaces that are more separated with secure walls and doors.

The NDP government signalled its intent to set up more publicly run liquor outlets shortly after winning last year’s election.

The former Progressive Conservative government had planned to have more private liquor sales, including a pilot project in grocery stores, but the NDP blocked the bill from passing before the election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province says the proposed kiosks, called C-Stores, would be set up in areas of Winnipeg not close to a full-sized government-run store.

Story continues below advertisement

“The C-Store design consists of approximately 550 square feet and will be located in areas that are not conveniently serviced by Manitoba Liquor Marts,” the request for information, issued this week, reads.

“The C-Store will be fully operated and staffed by (Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries) employees.”

Manitoba has a mix of government-run and private alcohol outlets.

In urban areas, government-run stores are the only locations authorized to sell a full range of products including beer, wine and spirits. Private sales are in stand-alone stores in urban areas, not in grocery or convenience stores, and offer a limited range of products.

Trending Now

In many rural areas, there are private vendors that are licensed to offer a full range of products.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg 7-Eleven applies for dining room liquor licence'
Winnipeg 7-Eleven applies for dining room liquor licence
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices