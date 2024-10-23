Manitoba government looks at more public liquor sales in grocery stores

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores.

The province has issued a request for information to potential suppliers about building small publicly run liquor kiosks within up to six stores in Winnipeg.

The idea is similar to Liquor Mart Express outlets that already exist, but the kiosks would be in spaces that are more separated with secure walls and doors.

The NDP government signalled its intent to set up more publicly run liquor outlets shortly after winning last year’s election.

The former Progressive Conservative government had planned to have more private liquor sales, including a pilot project in grocery stores, but the NDP blocked the bill from passing before the election.

The province says the proposed kiosks, called C-Stores, would be set up in areas of Winnipeg not close to a full-sized government-run store.

“The C-Store design consists of approximately 550 square feet and will be located in areas that are not conveniently serviced by Manitoba Liquor Marts,” the request for information, issued this week, reads.

“The C-Store will be fully operated and staffed by (Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries) employees.”

Manitoba has a mix of government-run and private alcohol outlets.

In urban areas, government-run stores are the only locations authorized to sell a full range of products including beer, wine and spirits. Private sales are in stand-alone stores in urban areas, not in grocery or convenience stores, and offer a limited range of products.

In many rural areas, there are private vendors that are licensed to offer a full range of products.