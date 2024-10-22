Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Saskatchewan Party Gary Grewal broke conflict of interest act with hotel contracts

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party legislator Gary Grewal speaks to reporters on Monday Dec. 4, 2023 in Regina. Grewal spoke about allegations his motel increased rates for a social services recipient when the government started to pay for her stay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party legislator Gary Grewal speaks to reporters on Monday Dec. 4, 2023 in Regina. Grewal spoke about allegations his motel increased rates for a social services recipient when the government started to pay for her stay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A conflict-of-interest investigation has found a former Saskatchewan Party backbencher broke the rules when his two hotels did business with the province.

The report from commissioner Maurice Herauf says Gary Grewal breached conflict-of-interest legislation when the Sunrise Motel and Thriftlodge Motel entered contracts with the social services ministry.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report says Grewal was told in December 2023 his companies should stop taking part in the contracts, but he did not.

The Opposition NDP raised the issue last year when it found one of his hotels had raised rates for a social services client when the ministry started paying her bill.

Trending Now

The province has spent $732,000 on Grewal’s hotels since 2018 for social services recipients.

The Saskatchewan Party government then changed its hotel policy, saying it now gets quotes from three hotels and directs clients to the cheapest one while considering their safety needs.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices