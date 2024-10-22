Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours while retrieving phone

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 2:46 pm
2 min read
A split image. On the left. a person's feet are seen in a small crevice between two boulders. On the right, a team stands around the boulders. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old Australian woman was stuck upside down between two boulders in Hunter Valley after she slipped while trying to retrieve her dropped cellphone. Instagram @NSWAmbulance
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Australian woman learned a valuable lesson the hard way this month — when you lose your phone in a tricky spot, don’t risk your life trying to save it.

While taking photos on Oct. 12 in Hunter Valley, Australia, north of Sydney, Matilda Campbell dropped her cellphone into a tight crevice between two massive boulders. As she was trying to retrieve her phone, rescuers said Campbell slipped into the three-metre-deep gap and became stuck upside down.

On social media, the New South Wales Ambulance service joked Campbell found herself “between a rock and a hard place.”

Campbell’s friends, with whom she’d been hiking, tried to free her. After one hour of effort, Campbell was still stuck, so the group called for help.

There was limited cellphone service in the region, so Campbell’s friends had to search for an area to phone for emergency assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials shared several dramatic photos from the rescue mission, including one of Campbell stuck deep in the crevice, with only her bare feet visible from above.

A multidisciplinary team of medical and emergency personnel worked to remove “several heavy boulders to create a safe access point,” NSW Ambulance wrote.

A rock being hoisted between other rocks using a rope and pulley system. View image in full screen
The NWS Ambulance service said Matilda Campbell found herself in an ‘unlikely predicament’ when she slipped into the tight boulder crevice. Instagram @NSWAmbulance

When her feet were accessible, the team said they had to pull Campbell up through a tight ‘S’ bend between the rocks. The manoeuvre took over an hour.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After seven hours trapped upside down, Campbell was pulled to safety. She suffered only minor scratches and bruises, rescuers said.

A Tirfor winch, a form of manual rig for lifting and pulling, was used to move a 500-kilogram boulder so that Campbell could be freed. A hardwood frame was also constructed around the rocks to ensure stability and prevent cracking.

Story continues below advertisement
Hardwood, rope and pulleys between two boulders as rescuers work nearby. View image in full screen
Matilda Campbell was stuck upside down between the two massive boulders for seven hours. Instagram @NSWAmbulance
Trending Now

Ultimately, Campbell was not able to reach her phone.

Emergency personnel told the Australian Broadcast Corporation that Campbell was “calm” and “collected” during the mission.

She identified herself on social media on Monday when she shared a news story about the incident. Speaking of the photos captured by rescuers, she wrote, “Not my feet on display like that.”

In a separate post, the 23-year-old thanked her friends and the emergency responders “who worked so hard to get me out.” She said they likely saved her life.

Campbell called herself “the most accidental prone person ever.”

“No more rock exploration for me for a while!” Campbell joked.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Watts, a specialist rescue paramedic, said he’d “never encountered a job quite like this” throughout his 10 years of experience. He said the mission was “challenging but incredibly rewarding.”

“Every agency had a role, and we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient,” Watts said.

Click to play video: 'Top 3 Alberta larch hikes'
Top 3 Alberta larch hikes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices