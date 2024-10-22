$100K in Pokémon cards stolen during rash of Ontario golf course break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

A major investigation into a string of thefts throughout Ontario has led to York Regional Police recovering over $500,000 in stolen property.

The investigation spanned York and the surrounding region and started in August with police looking into thefts occurring from golf courses in York, Durham and Waterloo regions and Simcoe County.

Through investigation, four suspects were identified as being responsible for thefts and break and enters totalling over $1 million.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 16, seven Criminal Code search warrants were executed at various residences and storage lockers in both East Gwillimbury and the Town of Georgina.

A large quantity of stolen property was recovered, including 18 golf carts worth almost $200,000, golf clubs valued over $100,000, rare Pokemon and Magic the Gathering trading cards worth approximately $100,000, and $20,000 worth of DeWalt construction tools.

More than two kilograms of cannabis, 86 grams of psilocybin, 28 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were also seized.

At the time of this offence, one of the accused was bound by a lifetime weapons ban associated with previous unrelated charges.

In total four people ranging in age from 19 to 48 are facing multiple charges related to theft, break and enter, and possession of stolen property.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.