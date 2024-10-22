New Habitat for Humanity initiative to teach youth about housing advocacy, skilled trades

Send this page to someone via email

A first-of-its-kind three-day conference on affordable housing advocacy and skilled trades is launching in Elora, Ont.

Hands On For Housing will be held from Nov. 6 to 8 at the Grandway Event Centre.

Karyn Boscariol, director of communications and resource development for the Guelph-Wellington chapter of Habitat for Humanity, said they’re trying to sow the “seed of solutions” that’ll grow for the next decade.

“What we came up with is the concept of bringing youth to the table so that they could also learn more about housing, be able to advocate for themselves, as well as really, really cultivating a love for the skilled trades,” Boscariol said.

The Habitat for Humanity model provides families with the opportunity to enter a state of housing security that wouldn’t otherwise be accessible because it is really difficult to enter affordable home ownership.

Boscariol said the youth voice has never really been listened to regarding housing advocacy and Habitat for Humanity wants them to know everything about housing so they can not only advocate for themselves but also create a brighter future.

For three days, more than 150 youth will engage in housing advocacy workshops and hands-on building projects.

She said the organization is bringing together as many facets of the community as possible, including politicians and housing advocates.

“If we can all work together and create a community of individuals, businesses and organizations who are working towards the same goal of affordable housing, we’ve got momentum behind us,” she said.

Boscariol said there is also the possibility of expanding this initiative in the future, collaborating with dignitaries and organizations.

Young Canadians between the ages of 20 and 29 are still living at home and she said they want to change that statistic.

The event will conclude with a showcase celebration on Nov. 8, an opportunity for the community to bond over the importance of affordable housing.

She said they’re hopeful it will give youth a sense of pride and urgency.

“We want them to feel hopeful for the future, and we want feel like they’re in the driver’s seat and they have some control over how things are going to go in housing,” she said.