Package stolen within 30-minutes of delivery by alleged Kelowna porch pirate

A Kelowna resident is warning others about parcel deliveries after a box was stolen from their front porch.

“We just saw a package get stolen off our driveway probably within 30 minutes of it being delivered,” said Kelowna homeowner, Taha Chudary.

The alleged thief pulled up to the home Saturday evening on an e-scooter wearing snow pants, a ski jacket, and a motorbike helmet.

They were seen rolling around the driveway before snatching the package.

“He looked nervous, he looked like he was looking at the street to see if any cars were coming, and then he did it,” said Chudary.

“I was told by a neighbour that he went up past in the trails and didn’t leave in a car so not sure exactly where he came from but he’s definitely looking for packages.”

As the popularity of online shopping has grown, so too has the risk of porch pirates, but the Better Business Bureau says there are ways the help avoid the crime.

“Don’t have things shipped to your door when you’re not going to be there, change it to your office, a storefront, change it to someone’s home who will be there,” said Neesha Hothi, of the Better Business Bureau.

“The other piece to it, and I know this is inconvenient, but ask for a signature because if (the driver) can’t get a signature and you’re not home then it won’t be delivered to your door.”

This incident is a reminder to keep purchases secured, especially with the holiday season right around the corner, according to police.

“A mall is a target-rich environment for vehicles over the holiday season because people are shopping a lot,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“I don’t see an increase in thefts but there are larger ticket items left in vehicles that are more appealing to would-be thieves.”