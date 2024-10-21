Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of 3 found in car in Quebec’s Gaspé

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week'
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week – Nov 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say three people whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Quebec’s Gaspé region over the weekend likely died accidentally, possibly of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Provincial police spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says the bodies of the two women and one man were found early Saturday in a wooded area near Nouvelle, Que., about 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the victims was in her 20s, while the other two were in their 30s.

While police initially treated the deaths as suspicious, Bilodeau says there were no signs of violence on the bodies and the investigation now points to accidental deaths.

A coroner will confirm the cause of death, but police believe the victims may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after their vehicle got stuck in a small waterway with part of the exhaust system blocked.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The police major crimes unit as well as crime scene technicians were sent to the scene, and the investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices