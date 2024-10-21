Manitoba cyclist gears up for charity ride covering Tour de France route

Send this page to someone via email

Grant Hamilton takes the bikes off the rack and clips on his helmet. He’s preparing for a Sunday bike ride with his wife.

It’s a passion he’s had since he was a kid, despite all the ups and downs.

“I stuck with it. I really, really enjoyed but unfortunately cycling isn’t always the safest,” Hamilton said.

Two years ago Hamilton, who’s from Brandon, Man., was in a bad cycling accident where he lost his pinky finger — an impactful experience that he made the most of.

“It crystalized in me a desire to make cycling even better. I couldn’t wait to get back on the bike and I got really motivated so I spent a lot more time on the bike after that, got a lot more serious about it. Not just cycling but cycling advocacy,” Hamilton said.

While watching the Tour de France, Hamilton learned about a charity ride where cyclists ride the same route as the professionals in support of leukemia research, called The Tour 21.

He applied to be part of it and was chosen as one of 25 riders from around the world to participate, the lone Canadian in the field.

“Boy I was blown away. It totally changed our plans for the next year,” Hamilton said.

His wife Amy Breen sharing the excitement. She bought a new bike and joins Hamilton on some of his training rides.

“Grant is a dedicated person. When he sets him mind to something, he’s going to do it. So when this challenge came up as an opportunity for him, I though it would be perfect,” Breen said.

Now Hamilton’s focus is on preparing for the grueling 3,500 kilometers he has to ride over a three week span next summer.

“I have to do regular cross training, I have to a bit of endurance training, I have to do a bit of tempo training, as many hills as I can so that I’m ready to tackle it next year. But it’s 4-5 days a week for the next 9 months just riding my bike,” Hamilton said.

On top of that, he’s trying to raise $55,000 for leukemia research — goals he’s gearing up for with a positive mindset.

“The goal is to enjoy it, not endure it,” Hamilton said.

To donate to Hamilton’s cause to get a Canadian tax receipt, visit www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/30925. Select a fund: “Cure Leukemia,” and dedicate your donation in honour of name “Grant Hamilton.”