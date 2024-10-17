Ontario motorcyclist fled officers ‘for clout on social media,’ police allege

Send this page to someone via email

After a man made several social media posts of himself driving “recklessly” on Ontario highways, officers used those videos to track him down and arrest him, police say.

Peel Regional Police say their officers worked in partnership with others from York Regional Police as they conducted an investigation into the incidents, which began in September, titled Project Splitting Eagle.

“In September 2024, police noticed videos on social media of a motorcycle being driven recklessly at high speeds — speeds of over 250 km/h,” Peel Const. Manny Khatra said in a video posted to YouTube.

“Over the past several months, numerous videos were posted showcasing dangerous driving and racing.”

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, York police alleged that the man has also “filmed himself driving dangerously and fleeing from (police), putting his life and others at risk for clout on social media.”

In the video posted by York police, a motorcycle can be seen tearing away from officers after they pulled it over and asked for a plate number.

There are also scenes of the motorcycle being hauled out of a storage locker and towed away as an officer wags his finger.

“Even if it’s for Instagram, there is no excuse for stunt driving,” a note in the video offers.

The post also noted, “’doing it for social’ is no excuse for dangerous driving.”

Police in Peel credited the social media footage for aiding them in their investigation.

”Thanks to this footage, our SRT officers identified the driver and his vehicle,” Khatra said.

On Sept. 26, police say officers arrested a 40-year-old man from Bolton, Ont., and charged him with dangerous operation, driving a motor vehicle performing a stunt, racing a motor vehicle and speeding.

Police say they also impounded a 2014 Yamaha R6 and the accused also had his licence suspended.

After 15 charges were laid in Peel against the Bolton man, a further 36 charges were also laid by police in York Region, including dangerous operation, stunt driving and flight from police.