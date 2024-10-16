Missing Port Alberni woman likely a victim of foul play, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Port Alberni RCMP say a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman in July 2022 was found deceased last year in Merritt.

However, they are releasing information about him and his last known whereabouts to try and advance the investigation.

Amber Manthorne, 40, was reported missing on July 8, 2022, from her home on Central Lake Road in Port Alberni.

Police believe that her disappearance was a result of foul play and that she is not likely to be found alive.

Justin Hall, who was found dead last year, has limited their access to possible answers about Manthorne, police said, but the investigation so far has established some of the key movements of her vehicle around the time of her disappearance.

Specifically, investigators are releasing the following timeline in hopes witnesses may come forward with relevant information:

July 7, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., Manthorne is seen alone on CCTV at Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni. She purchases some grocery items and leaves in her vehicle;

July 7, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., a white SUV consistent with Manthorne’s drives west on Pacific Rim Highway near Tseshaht Market. Manthorne arrives at her residence around this time;

July 8, 2022, 12:22 a.m., Hall calls United Cabs from the Petro Canada on River Road. Twenty-two minutes later, a cab is observed on CCTV near Tseshaht Market, travelling west;

July 8, 2022, at 4:17 a.m., a white SUV consistent with Manthorne’s is captured on CCTV driving east on Pacific Rim Highway towards Port Alberni;

July 8, 2022, at 04:50 a.m. Manthorne’s vehicle enters the Husky fuel station on 3rd Ave, Port Alberni. The vehicle pulls up to the pump, Hall exits the driver’s seat, enters the store and pays for fuel. Hall then tries to place a suitcase from the backseat into the vehicle’s hatchback but it won’t fit and is returned to the back seat. A tote can be seen in the hatchback. Police said this tote and suitcase have never been recovered;

July 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m., Manthorne’s vehicle is observed on CCTV at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Johnston Road where Hall makes a purchase;

July 8, 2022, at 8 a.m., Manthorne fails to show up for work;

July 8, 2022, at 9:22 a.m., Hall makes a purchase at Walmart in Nanaimo;

July 8, 2022, at 10:26 a.m., Manthorne’s vehicle is captured on CCTV at the BC Ferries terminal at Duke Point. Hall, the lone occupant, purchases a ferry ticket and proceeds to wait for the ferry;

July 8, 2022, at 11:03 a.m., Manthorne’s vehicle is captured on CCTV leaving the BC Ferry terminal with Hall driving;

July 9, 2022, at 3:08 p.m., Ladysmith RCMP responded to a report and located Manthorne’s abandoned vehicle abandoned south of Nanaimo.

Amber Manthorne has not been seen since July 2022. Port Alberni RCMP handout

RCMP said Manthorne’s cellphone, which appeared to have a case on the outside to carry credit cards, has yet to be found and investigators are hoping someone might have information about it.

The investigation remained active from the onset with evolving details that investigators needed to assess, manage and explore. If anyone has located, or locates, a bin similar to the one in the CCTV, or a cell phone similar to the one in the photographs, they are urged to call us immediately, Const. Beth O’Connor, spokesperson for the Port Alberni RCMP, said in a release.

We will keep searching until she’s found but we need your help to bring Amber home to her family.

Manthorne’s mother also issued a plea on Wednesday via the RCMP.

Please help us find Amber and bring her home, Lorraine Murray said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Amber Manthorne, or anyone who may know what happened to her, is asked to report it to their local police jurisdiction.

Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).