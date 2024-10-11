Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

School stabbing leaves 1 student seriously injured in London, Ont.: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 10:29 am
1 min read
Members of the London Police Service are investigating a stabbing that took place in the west end of the city early Thursday. View image in full screen
Members of the London Police Service are investigating a stabbing that took place in the west end of the city early Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stabbing at London’s Oakridge Secondary School in the city’s west end has left one youth with serious injuries.

Members of the London Police Service are investigating a stabbing that took place in the west end of the city Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road for a report of a possible stabbing.

After arriving, a male youth was found with apparent stab wounds.

It was later learned that the youth was stabbed inside a secondary school in the 1000 block of Oxford Street West earlier that morning by another male.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an email obtained by Global News, the principal of Oakridge Secondary School sent a message to parents confirming there was an “isolated serious incident that occurred on school property.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no ongoing threat to the school community,” the email read.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The investigation is in its early stages, and London police say more information will be shared as appropriate.

In a statement, the Thames Valley District School Board confirmed that a serious incident occurred on the property of Oakridge Secondary School Thursday morning.

The school board said that as there was no ongoing threat to the school community, the school remained open for the remainder of the day for classes.

The school board said the Traumatic Events Response Team is available on-site at the school to support students and staff in processing the impact of this event.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices