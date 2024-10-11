School stabbing leaves 1 student seriously injured in London, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

A stabbing at London’s Oakridge Secondary School in the city’s west end has left one youth with serious injuries.

Members of the London Police Service are investigating a stabbing that took place in the west end of the city Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road for a report of a possible stabbing.

After arriving, a male youth was found with apparent stab wounds.

It was later learned that the youth was stabbed inside a secondary school in the 1000 block of Oxford Street West earlier that morning by another male.

In an email obtained by Global News, the principal of Oakridge Secondary School sent a message to parents confirming there was an “isolated serious incident that occurred on school property.”

“There is no ongoing threat to the school community,” the email read.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and London police say more information will be shared as appropriate.

In a statement, the Thames Valley District School Board confirmed that a serious incident occurred on the property of Oakridge Secondary School Thursday morning.

The school board said that as there was no ongoing threat to the school community, the school remained open for the remainder of the day for classes.

The school board said the Traumatic Events Response Team is available on-site at the school to support students and staff in processing the impact of this event.