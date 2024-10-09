Manitoba bill eyes new rules for sale of machetes, swords and other items

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is looking to tighten the rules around the sale of machetes, swords and other long-bladed weapons.

A bill now before the legislature would restrict the sale of such weapons to people over 18 with photo identification.

It would also require retailers to keep the weapons away from open public access — in order to reduce theft — and to retain records of sales for at least two years.

The move follows some high-profile attacks involving machetes.

In August, three youths were charged in a machete and axe attack that left an 80-year-old man seriously injured.

In May, a 23-year-old man was charged with robbing another man inside a gambling lounge while armed with a machete.

“We know these (weapons) are being used for crime and violent crime,” Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said Wednesday.

Fines for individuals who break the rules would be as much as $5,000 for a first offence. A corporation would face fines up to $25,000.

The restrictions are similar to measures earlier imposed on bear spray and which have proven successful, Wiebe said. There are legitimate uses for such products, he said, but tight rules around retail sales helps reduce the risk of the product falling into the wrong hands.

The justice minister also said he wants co-operation from out-of-province online retailers such as Amazon.

“This is really incumbent on the online retailers to understand the regulatory environment that they’re selling into.”