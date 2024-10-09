Winnipeg woman wanted in March homicide arrested, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman remains in custody after she was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

Breanne Joan Bruyere, 25, was wanted in the death of Edgar Allan Bear, 56, and has been charged with manslaughter and obstructing justice.

Bear, originally from Peguis First Nation but living in Winnipeg at the time of his death, was found dead March 18 at a Selkirk Avenue residence.

In the months after his death, another suspect, Maxim Dale Garneau, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police say Garneau was also linked to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man last September.

Police said Bruyere and the victim knew each other.