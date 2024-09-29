Allen leads the way as Guelph Storm beat Owen Sound Attack in OHL season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm logged a trio firsts in their OHL season opener Friday night, in which they also defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 6-4.

Alex McLean, the 2024 first-round draft pick, and Daniil Skvortsov, taken 27th overall in the Import Draft in June, both scored their first career OHL goals.

Cory Stillman, won his first game as head coach of the Storm.

“Tonight’s game was full of emotions,” Stillman said. “Everyone is excited for their first game and for us too.”

While the newcomers made their mark in their maiden game, it was the veterans who got the Storm on the board.

Ryan McGuire and Cam Allen each scored in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Allen’s goal was an end-to-end rush, deking out Attack netminder Matthew Koprowski.

Story continues below advertisement

“Playing at the start of the season makes such a big difference,” said the Storm defenceman, who was sidelined last season with a shoulder injury. “It’s hard to come in mid-year like I did last year and playing a little catch-up.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Allen, who also notched an assist in Friday’s game, said he learned a lot playing with Michael Buchinger last season and hopes to pass his knowledge to the younger players.

“Just know what you’re doing before you’re on the ice, know what you’re doing before the face-offs. Your job is not to think, it’s just to do it.”

Stillman said Allen will take on a greater leadership role with the team, eating up minutes on the ice and showing the younger players the ropes.

“We expect big things out of him. It’s also for him to help the younger defencemen learn how to play the right way.”

Will McFadden (one goal, one assist) and Skvortsov added goals in the opening frame for a 4-1 Storm (1-0-0-0) lead.

In the third, Jake Karabella put Guelph up 6-2 before the Attack (0-1-0-0) managed to cut the lead with a pair of goals from Pierce Mbuyi and Antonio Tersigni late in the period.

Brayden Gillespie was solid in net for the Storm making 27 saves while Koprowski stopped 19 shots for the Attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph were 1-for-3 on the power play, Owen Sound were 1-for-4.

The same two teams will meet again Saturday night in Owen Sound. You can listen to game on 1460 CJOY beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.